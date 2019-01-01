Luck is Alive

Quarterback leads Colts to unlikely playoff berth

Standout Performers

Henry Anderson • DE • New York Jets • Fourth season • @HenryAnderson91

Henry Anderson registered three pressures on 54 percent of defensive snaps in the New York Jets' 38-3 loss at New England. The free agent to be set a career high with 48 pressures in 2018, more than double his previous career high (22) from 2015.

From @M_Stypulkoski: Will Henry Anderson return to Jets after breakthrough season? How did he post career-best numbers? Q&A https://t.co/o2N0V9VgM3 — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) December 29, 2018

Andrew Luck • QB • Indianapolis Colts • Seventh season • @ALBookClub

Luck further strengthened his case for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award by leading Indianapolis to a playoff berth after a 33-17 win at Tennessee on Sunday night. Finishing 24 for 35 passing with 285 yards, three touchdowns and a 109.8 passer rating, the Colts enter the postseason having won nine of their last 10, led by Luck, whose 39 touchdown tosses in the regular season ranked second in the league. Luck also tied an NFL record with his one-yard touchdown pass to former Stanford teammate Ryan Hewitt, the 13th receiver to catch a touchdown from Luck this season.

Blake Martinez • ILB • Green Bay Packers • Third season • @Big__Blake50

Martinez wrapped up a career year with a 12-tackle performance in Green Bay's 31-0 loss against Detroit. Appearing on all 73 defensive snaps, Martinez also finished with one pass defensed and two run stops while allowing one catch for four yards on two targets. Martinez's 144 tackles was the second-most in the regular season and ties his career high from 2017.

Levine Toilolo • TE • Detroit Lions • Fifth season • @LevineToilolo

Toilolo caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and one touchdown in Detroit's 31-0 win at Green Bay to close the season. Appearing on 68 percent of offensive snaps, it was the third game in five weeks Toilolo has caught four or more passes with his only touchdown of the season coming on a fake field goal by kicker Matt Prater.

Quick Hitters