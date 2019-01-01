Luck is Alive

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics
Standout Performers
Henry Anderson registered three pressures on 54 percent of defensive snaps in the New York Jets' 38-3 loss at New England. The free agent to be set a career high with 48 pressures in 2018, more than double his previous career high (22) from 2015.
Andrew Luck • QB • Indianapolis Colts • Seventh season • @ALBookClub
Luck further strengthened his case for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award by leading Indianapolis to a playoff berth after a 33-17 win at Tennessee on Sunday night. Finishing 24 for 35 passing with 285 yards, three touchdowns and a 109.8 passer rating, the Colts enter the postseason having won nine of their last 10, led by Luck, whose 39 touchdown tosses in the regular season ranked second in the league. Luck also tied an NFL record with his one-yard touchdown pass to former Stanford teammate Ryan Hewitt, the 13th receiver to catch a touchdown from Luck this season.
Martinez wrapped up a career year with a 12-tackle performance in Green Bay's 31-0 loss against Detroit. Appearing on all 73 defensive snaps, Martinez also finished with one pass defensed and two run stops while allowing one catch for four yards on two targets. Martinez's 144 tackles was the second-most in the regular season and ties his career high from 2017.
Toilolo caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and one touchdown in Detroit's 31-0 win at Green Bay to close the season. Appearing on 68 percent of offensive snaps, it was the third game in five weeks Toilolo has caught four or more passes with his only touchdown of the season coming on a fake field goal by kicker Matt Prater.
Quick Hitters
- Johnson Bademosi made two special teams tackles on 22 special teams snaps in Houston's 20-3 win against Jacksonville.
- Doug Baldwin caught two of five targets for 27 yards in Seattle's 27-24 win against Arizona.
- Alex Carter appeared on 13 special teams snaps in Washington's 24-0 loss against Philadelphia. It was Carter's first appearance of the season after signing with Washington on Thursday.
- David DeCastro appeared on all 68 offensive snaps in Pittsburgh's 16-13 win against Cincinnati.
- Zach Ertz caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Philadelphia's 24-0 win at Washington.
- Cameron Fleming appeared on all 78 offensive snaps in Dallas' 36-35 win at the New York Giants.
- Joshua Garnett appeared on a season-high 30 offensive snaps in San Francisco's 48-32 loss at the Los Angeles Rams, entering for the injured Laken Tomlinson.
- Appearing on eight offensive snaps, Ryan Hewitt caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown from Andrew Luck in Indianapolis' 33-17 win at Tennesssee.
- Kevin Hogan did not appear in Denver's 23-9 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Austin Hooper caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Atlanta's 34-32 win at Tampa Bay, appearing on 64 percent of offensive snaps.
- Peter Kalambayi appeared on 76 percent of special teams snaps in Houston's 20-3 win against Jacksonville.
- Josh Mauro made two tackles on 24 defensive snaps in the New York Giants' 36-35 loss against Dallas.
- Christian McCaffrey finished his excellent season with a 10-snap cameo in Carolina's 33-14 win at New Orleans, finishing with four carries for 18 yards and one catch for 22 yards. He ranked third in the regular season with 1,965 yards from scrimmage.
- Quenton Meeks made one special teams tackle on 23 special teams snaps in Jacksonville's 20-3 loss at Houston.
- Appearing on 20 offensive snaps, Ty Montgomery carried twice for 13 yards and caught one of three targets for nine yards in Baltimore's 26-24 win against Cleveland.
- Trent Murphy started, recovered one fumble and appeared on 61 percent of defensive snaps in Buffalo's 42-17 win against Miami.
- Andrus Peat appeared on four snaps before exiting New Orleans' 33-14 loss against Carolina with a hand injury.
- Harrison Phillips made two tackles on 38 percent of defensive snaps in Buffalo's 42-17 win against Miami.
- Justin Reid started and played all 47 defensive snaps in Houston's 20-3 win against Jacksonville, finishing with four tackles and one pass defensed.
- Jordan Richards made one tackle on 30 percent of defensive snaps in Atlanta's 34-32 win at Tampa Bay.
- Dalton Schultz caught one of two targets for 17 yards in Dallas' 36-35 win at the New York Giants.
- Richard Sherman made two tackles on 55 percent of defensive snaps in San Francisco's 48-32 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.
- Appearing on all 78 defensive snaps, Michael Thomas made seven tackles, including one for loss, in the New York Giants' 36-35 loss against Dallas.
- Solomon Thomas made four tackles on 64 percent of defensive snaps in San Francisco's 48-32 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.