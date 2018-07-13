Shaw Named to Watch List

STANFORD, Calif. - Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football David Shaw has been named to the Dodd Trophy watch list, announced recently by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.



Last season, Shaw received the Bobby Dodd Trophy after leading the Cardinal to a Pac-12 North Division title, and berths in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, giving Stanford its 29th bowl appearance.



Through seven seasons as head coach, Shaw holds a 73-22 (.768) career record and 49-14 (.778) in Pac-12 play. He has led the Cardinal to three Pac-12 titles -- and four Pac-12 North titles -- and a pair of Rose Bowl wins in three trips. His conference wins and winning percentage lead Pac-12 coach.



Under Shaw, Stanford's 73 victories since 2011 marks the winningest stretch in program history. Stanford won at least 11 games four times in the first seven seasons under Shaw, and Stanford's 85 wins since 2010 are the most by any private school.



The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity -- the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.



The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2018 season and Academic Progress Rate.



"The Dodd Trophy distinguishes itself from other coaching awards due to the high standards used to determine potential candidates," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "This is the most-coveted coaching award because it looks beyond rankings, wins or losses, and measures the overall impact these coaches have on their players, universities and communities."



Of the 20 coaches on the watch list, five are previous winners of the Dodd Trophy, including Shaw (2017), Nick Saban (2014), Dabo Swinney (2011), Chris Petersen (2010) and Gary Patterson (2009).



Additional watch lists -- adding to or narrowing the field -- will be released throughout the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2018 season. The winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.