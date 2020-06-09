Different Paths, Same Destination

Coach Shaw likes to say this: “There’s no locker room like ours.” And I truly believe that. This is why:

In mid-August during my first Stanford training camp, a massive storm that produced three times as much rain as Hurricane Katrina struck Baton Rouge. Water rose steadily, at first coming down the road, then covering our property, then coming into the house, and submerging all we had. The water topped at 5 ½ feet up the walls.

At Stanford, I was trying to fight for a role on the team when I came back from practice and was hit with the news. I was in shock, complete shock. I remember being in my room and having an emotional breakdown, just thinking of what my family must be going through.

But within days, the Stanford community came through, getting permission from the NCAA to raise more than $100,000 for our family through a GoFundMe page. If you looked at the list of donors, there were teammates, friends, coaches, alumni. I’m seeing all these names … some I barely knew or didn’t know at all. But to give anything means that someone cares about you. It was a blessing.

After spending a couple of days in Baton Rouge, the phrases I heard when I returned to Stanford were: “Do you need anything?” and “I’m here for you.”

That sparked the fire of being a member of the Stanford family, and that fire has been growing brighter inside me ever since. A fire that developed me into a leader and captain on the team. Stanford has truly helped me become a better man.

Now that I’m on the verge of a Stanford degree in management science and engineering, my dream is coming true. Next, I’ll be working toward a master’s in communication and completing my Stanford football career as a safety and team captain.

As my Stanford career comes to a close, I sometimes get a flash of all those amazing moments, as well as the bad ones, and how beautiful and perfect they all come together. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

When that diploma is real, when it has my name on it, when I can see it and touch it and feel it, I’ll try not to cry. But I probably will.

I want to come back to Louisiana and show the kids at the same elementary school I went to, and the same middle school, that you’re not confined to the boxes people might put you into.

That paper is going to be an inspiration to the youth of Louisiana and Black youth from everywhere -- that you can go to Stanford and be anything you want to be. Dream big and always strive to reach your full potential.