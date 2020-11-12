United in One

MATTIE HENDERSON OFTEN is asked how she raised such a son -- Treyjohn graduated in June with a degree in political science and is working toward a master’s in communication, with law school possibly on the horizon.

“I’m not quite sure why some people are chosen and some are not,” Henderson said. “He may be that person.”

Primarily raised alone by a single mother who for a long while was unable to work because of a back injury, Treyjohn gathered strength from her example. She was selfless, strong, spiritual and unshakable. There always was a sense of calm about her, even when times were hardest.

“My strength came from being able to lean on her,” Butler said. “She was always there.”

Often, Treyjohn returned from school to their Rancho Cucamonga, California, apartment and simply rested his head on her lap. Problems seemed to dissolve.

Treyjohn doesn’t recall meeting his father, Walt Butler, until age 7. They actually met when Treyjohn was 4, at Walt Butler Sports Shoes in Pasadena. An argument ensued when Clinte, an older brother by 17 years, stood up to their father on behalf of his little brother. Treyjohn remembers playing with the doors of his toy yellow Lamborghini while sitting on a bench in the store, but remembers nothing else.

Walt Butler was “king,” in Pasadena, a great athlete who gave back to the community, said Treyjohn. Walt remains the world-record holder in the 100-meter hurdles for the 50-54 age group (13.57) and is enshrined in the U.S. Track and Field Masters Hall of Fame. All the kids in town got their sports gear at his store on Washington and Lake. Extra shoes might also find their way to the homeless in a nearby alley.

Treyjohn felt a void without a father and asked to live with him. The arrangement lasted short of two years before the relationship crumbled and Treyjohn returned permanently to his mother. However, Treyjohn’s world opened up through life in Pasadena. He discovered and grew close to members of his father’s side of the family and joined Coach Victor McClinton’s Brotherhood Crusade, a year-round youth sports organization that aimed to get kids off the streets.

“Pasadena is where I learned everything about life,” Treyjohn said. “Street smarts, sports. The City of Roses gave me my last name. My family would not be family without that city. The moments of being the descendent of my father and traveling through a community he helped change, I will always remember.”

Whether it was flag football, basketball, soccer, or track and field, Treyjohn wore the green and black uniform alongside Myles Bryant, now a cornerback for the New England Patriots, and friends named Avery and Isaiah. They were inseparable. During their time together, that was the foursome on the 4x100 relay team, and the players on the court in basketball, though they had to split up in football or else they would dominate.

“We always had a great time,” Butler said. “We were kids. We were always busy with practice and games, as long as you did your homework. Some kids on the team had a lot harder situations than I had, but we were always there together. It was like the Dream Team, really, and Coach Victor was a mentor, a father, and a leader who kept us in check. If guys were slipping in school, you could count on him to be there to make sure stuff was going accordingly.”

On Christmas night, 2012, a news report flashed on Treyjohn’s TV. Coach Victor was dead, killed on Christmas morning as a bystander in a car-to-car shooting between two gangs involved in a chase down a Pasadena street. A friend had dropped off a Christmas present and McClinton was walking him to his car when he was shot in the head in front of his own house. The community mourned.

“One person, one family, one athlete at a time. He changed Pasadena,” police chief Phillip Sanchez said at the time.

Treyjohn’s mother had ties to Pasadena too, working behind the scenes in the fire department there before a back injury forced her to retire. Treyjohn returned to a three-bedroom home that at times included multiple extended family members.

“I sheltered him,” Mattie said. “I didn’t want him exposed to anything. He got exposed to more in Pasadena than I would have ever wanted. There were things he told me about as he got older that I couldn’t believe.”

His grandmother, Ella Gholston, especially encouraged Treyjohn to follow his dreams. Nothing to her was too outrageous. When Treyjohn vowed in sixth grade to attend Stanford, Gholston believed in him.