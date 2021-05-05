Heading to Albuquerque

STANFORD, Calif. – Defending NCAA champion Stanford men's golf earned the No. 6 seed in the Albuquerque Regional, announced by the NCAA Men's Golf Selection Committee on Wednesday afternoon.



The 14 teams, in order of seed, are: Oklahoma, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, New Mexico State, Oakland, Prairie View A&M.



The five individuals are: Tommy Stephenson (Fresno State), Daniel O'Loughlin (Colorado), Blake Hathcoat, (St. Mary's, California), Gavin Cohen (LMU), Riley Lewis (LMU).



In all, 81 teams and 45 individuals will play three rounds (May 17-19) at six regional sites. The low five teams and low individual not a member of an advancing team at each site qualify for the NCAA Championships, May 28-June 3 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.



Stanford claimed NCAA Regional crowns in 1996, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. The program owns nine NCAA titles all-time.

