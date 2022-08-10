STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford will hold an open football practice on Friday, Aug. 19 at Elliott Practice Fields from approximately 2:35-4:45 p.m. PT (subject to change).



Filming any portion of the open practice is strictly prohibited.



The open practice is the best chance to catch the Cardinal in action before they take the field to begin the 2022 season at Stanford Stadium on Sept. 3 vs. Colgate. Single game, mini-plan and season tickets are available now, and kids can get in free to the home opener as part of Cardinal Kids Day!



