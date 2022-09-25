Statement Made

STANFORD, Calif. - No. 3 Stanford ended its weekend with a bang, winning the MPSF Invite after an 8-7 victory over No. 2 UCLA. The victory pushes Stanford to 13-0 on the year, making the Cardinal the last unbeaten team in the nation.



No. 3 Stanford 8 - No. 2 UCLA 7



Defense controlled the early portion of the contest, with both teams well scouted and prepared for the final game of the weekend. Stanford earned an early penalty chance that was saved by the Bruins who eventually struck first.



Stanford responded with a goal from Jackson Painter and was down 2-1 after the opening period, each team racking up blocks and steals with a mix of shots off the post.



The teams continued to trade goals in the second period, going back and forth before a last-second score from UCLA gave the visitors a 4-3 lead at the break. Stanford was the first two score two in a row, getting goals from Painter and Riley Pittman to take its first lead with over six minutes left in the third.



The game was clean throughout, with a low number of exclusions for both teams who entered the fourth quarter tied at 7-7. From there, tension rose and Stanford's defense buckled down, stifling the Bruin attack. Soren Jensen notched the game-winner with over five minutes to play on an assist from Painter, and the Cardinal hung on late.



Krutonog totaled 13 saves, while Jensen's three goals were a game high. Stanford is 13-0 for the first time since 2018.



No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 2 UCLA

Sept. 25, 2022 • Stanford, Calif.

UCLA 2 – 2 – 3 – 0 = 7

STAN 1 – 2 – 4 – 1 = 8



UCLA Goals: Jake Cavano (1), Gianpiero Di Martire (1), Tommy Gruwell (1), Jack Larsen (1), Evan Rosenfeld (1), Andy Rodgers (1), Maximo Rossi (1)



Stanford Goals: Soren Jensen (3), Jackson Painter (2), Andrew Churukian (1), Ethan Parrish (1), Riley Pittman (1)



Saves: Nolan Krutonog (13), Bernardo Maurizi (8)