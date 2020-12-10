IN A NATIONAL championship soccer final loaded with drama and tension, Stanford’s Naomi Girma didn’t have time to think as the scoreless match extended into its 107th minute.

North Carolina All-American Alessia Russo was bearing down on a counterattack with Girma the only defender to beat. Russo used a feint and a stepover move to try to get Girma off-balance, and struck a hard shot with her right foot.

Girma, never fooled, stretched her left leg and blocked the shot, dousing the threat and preserving a shutout to send the match to penalty kicks.

By the end of the night, Girma scored on Stanford’s third kick, goalkeeper Katie Meyer made two saves, and Kiki Pickett fired in the winner, triggering a wild celebration on the field and in the stands at Avaya Stadium in Girma’s hometown of San Jose.

She looked to the stands behind the team bench and saw familiar faces, family and friends, many from the South Bay’s Ethiopian community – the people “who helped me get where I am today,” she said.

Girma smiled. She yelled. She raised her arms in triumph. She shared her joy.

“That was, by far, the best moment of my life,” she said.

The saying, “It takes a village …” is especially true for Girma. The daughter of Ethiopian immigrants, Naomi was raised among those who looked out for each other. Naomi’s father, Girma Aweke (in Ethiopia, children take the first name of their father as their last name), was instrumental in bringing Ethiopians together and creating bonds among those from so far away.

Their children shared activities, outings, and pizza parties. And Naomi, in particular, always shared her parents’ compassion for others. It is deeply ingrained and her outgoing nature and ability to connect helped earn her the role of Stanford’s captain as a sophomore last year.

“I have a lot of respect and a lot of trust in her,” said Paul Ratcliffe, Stanford’s Knowles Family Director of Women’s Soccer.

Six months after the final and well into the pandemic, Girma was the featured speaker via Zoom at the virtual high school graduation for a program for underserved and immigrant youth called Soccer Without Borders.

Wearing her United States youth national team jersey, Girma congratulated, encouraged, and inspired.

“Never undermine your experiences,” she told them. “They make you extraordinary and special … You’re doing things that myself and others could not imagine going through. They have made you stronger and prepared you to take on the world, even though you may not feel that way right now.

“I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that you all will do."