Cardinal Crowned Champs

STANFORD, Calif. – Completing an event title sweep, Stanford captured the USA Artistic Swimming Collegiate National title on Saturday afternoon in front of a spirited crowd at Avery Aquatic Center.

Stanford claimed its ninth national championship in program history and first since 2016, dethroning three-time defending champion Ohio State. The Cardinal also won it all in 2013, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 1999 and 1998.

Hosting the U.S. Collegiate Nationals at Avery Aquatic Center for the first time since 2013, Stanford delivered impressive performances across the board over a two-day stretch on The Farm, finishing with 102.0000 points. Ohio State (86.0000) was the runner-up and Incarnate Word (75.0000) finished third.

Stanford built a 10-point lead entering Saturday after securing a pair of individual titles on Friday's opening day of competition. Senior Jacklyn Luu was crowned the solo champion, producing a routine of 81.0000 to become Stanford's first solo champion since Clare McGovern in 2018. Meanwhile, sophomore Hailee Heinrich, sophomore Audrey Nguyen and senior Caitlin Klauer earned the trio title with an 80.6000. It was also the Cardinal's first trio crown since 2018, when Klauer, McGovern and Erica Slavin took home the hardware.

Saturday's competition brought more of the same dominance, as Stanford continued to distance itself from Ohio State and Incarnate Word.

Luu and freshman Emmanuella Tchakmakjian secured the duet title with a total of 82.3000, as the Cardinal showcased its depth with Heinrich and Klauer (81.3000) placing second. It was Stanford's first duet championship since Sandra Ortellado and Slavin won in 2016.

The Cardinal proceeded to make it a clean sweep with a victory in the team final, as Grace Alwan, Heinrich, Ava Jih-Schiff, Klauer, Luu, Nguyen, Alexandra Suarez and Tchakmakjian posted an 83.6000.

Luu also placed first in the A Figures Technical competition on Friday, giving the Cardinal four of the top five finishers. Tchakmakjian placed third, Klauer was fourth and Suarez checked in fifth.

TEAM NOTES:

Stanford has won 154 national championships in school history.

This is the Cardinal's second national title in 2020-21, having also captured the NCAA crown in women's basketball.

Synchronized swimming joins men's golf, lightweight rowing and women's volleyball with nine national championships, which ranks tied for fifth among Stanford teams.

Megan Abarca is the fifth head coach in the history of the program to lead the Cardinal to a national championship, joining Vickey Weir, Gail Emory, Heather Olson and Sara Lowe. No other Stanford team has been led by more than four championship coaches.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:









