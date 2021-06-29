Stanford Athletics Planning for Full Capacity

STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford Athletics is planning to welcome fans to its competition venues with no capacity limitations beginning with the fall 2021 seasons. Football tailgating is also expected to be permitted.
All home athletic events will operate in compliance with state guidelines, as well as county and campus directives. Given the potential for changes to the relevant guidelines prior to the first events in the fall, specific details regarding health and safety protocols will be communicated at a later date.
"We are excited to be back at Stanford Stadium this season and playing in front of our students, fans and alumni." said David Shaw, Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football. "We have one of the toughest and most exciting schedules in the nation and our players are working hard to prove that once again we are one of the best football programs in America! We look forward to seeing everyone at our first home game against UCLA on Sept. 25."
Stanford football opens the 2021 campaign with three consecutive games on the road before returning to The Farm to face UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Stanford Stadium. Stanford rounds out its home schedule with games against Oregon (Oct. 2), Washington (Oct. 30), Utah (Nov. 5), California (Nov. 20) and Notre Dame (Nov. 27).
Season Ticket Memberships are available, with reserved seats starting at $195 and Family Plans (2 adults and 2 youth) available for $444. Football Season Ticket Members receive preferred access to the best seat locations, premium parking options, discounts on concessions, exclusive events, and other benefits throughout the year. More information about football tickets is available at Football Ticket Central.
Season Ticket Memberships for men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball are available at GoStanford.com/Tickets or (800)-STANFORD. Fall sports schedules will be released this week, with broadcast information to follow.
Men's Basketball Season Ticket Memberships start at $195
Women's Basketball Season Ticket Memberships start at $185
Women's Soccer Season Ticket Memberships start at $165
Men's Soccer Season Ticket Memberships start at $135
Women's Volleyball Season Ticket Memberships start at $110
