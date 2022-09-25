Gold on Horizontal Bar, Silver on Parallel Bars

STANFORD, Calif. – Competing for the United States at the 2022 Paris World Challenge Cup over the weekend, Brody Malone won gold on horizontal bar with a score of 14.650 and claimed silver on parallel bars at 14.600.



His mark on horizontal bar bested a field that included 2020 Olympic silver medalist Tin Srbic of Croatia and 2022 European horizontal bar champion Marios Georgiou of Cyprus.



Malone, the two-time defending U.S. all-around champion, had previously won horizontal bar crowns on the international level at the 2022 Pan American Championships and 2022 Cottbus World Cup, and took third at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.



Malone was joined by Donnell Whittenburg in representing the U.S., with Whittenburg earning third on parallel bars and still rings.



During Saturday's qualifications, Malone posted the day's high score on parallel bars with a 14.500. His 14.400 on horizontal bar qualified him to the final in the second spot, and his 14.150 on still rings slotted in fifth. Despite qualifying on rings, Malone did not compete in the final.