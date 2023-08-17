2023 Hall of Fame Class

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford Athletics will welcome 10 former student-athletes into its Hall of Fame next month, highlighted by some of the most iconic names in school history.



The Class of 2023 includes Joe Borchard (baseball/football), Kori Carter (women's track and field), Grace Fattal Luczak (women's rowing), Nicole Gibbs (women's tennis), Paul Goldstein (men's tennis), Lauren Lappin (softball), Arthur Lee (men's basketball), Andrew Luck (football), Melissa Seidemann (women's water polo) and Tom Wilkens (men's swimming and diving).



This year's class will be inducted in an evening ceremony on Friday, Sept. 29, and recognized publicly on Saturday, Sept. 30, during Stanford's football game against Oregon.



Among the most notable achievements of the Class of 2023:

Five inductees were members of an NCAA championship team, combining to win nine national titles overall

Three inductees were NCAA individual champions, accounting for nine national titles overall

All 10 inductees were honored as All-Americans, combining for 45 honors overall

Seven inductees led their team to a conference championship, resulting in 15 conference crowns overall

Three inductees were Olympic medalists, combining for five medals overall (three gold, one silver, one bronze)

Multiple inductees were also honored as their sport's national player of the year or remain school record-holders in various categories.



Student-athletes are eligible for induction 10 years after their final competition season (included below).



The Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame will include 470 individuals (including 32 multi-sport athletes) following the induction of this year's class.



The Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame was originated by Walt Gamage, a longtime sports editor of the Palo Alto Times. Gamage, who had previously worked on many neighborhood newspapers in the Chicago area, moved to Palo Alto in 1944 and quickly became interested in Stanford sports. In early 1954, Gamage organized a Hall of Fame. The first class of inductees, including 34 of the greatest names in Stanford sports history, was announced in a full-page spread in the Palo Alto Times on December 21, 1954.

Joe Borchard • Baseball/Football • 1998-2000

Led Cardinal to back-to-back NCAA College World Series appearances (1999-2000), including a runner-up finish in 2000 while starting 185 of 188 possible games in his three-year career

All-Tournament selection at 2000 College World Series, batting 7-for-14 with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored combined over Stanford's four games

All-American (2000), producing career highs of 19 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .333 and starting all 66 games during his final season

Two-time All-Pac-10 selection (1999-2000) and member of three straight Pac-10 championship teams (1998-2000)

Selected in first round (No. 12 overall) of 2000 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox

Two-sport standout who also played quarterback on the football team (1998-99), making the most of his back-up role in a five-touchdown, 324-yard performance that sparked a win over UCLA on Sept. 25, 1999 while also playing in the 2000 Rose Bowl

Kori Carter • Women's Track and Field • 2011-13

Helped Cardinal to consecutive sixth-place finishes at NCAA Outdoor Championships (2012-13)

Finalist for the 2013 Bowerman Award, presented to the nation's most outstanding track and field student-athlete

2013 NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles with a collegiate record of 53.21, the only Cardinal female to win an NCAA title in that event

Seven-time All-American: 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and 4x100 meters (all outdoors in 2012), 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles (outdoors in 2013), 60-meter hurdles and DMR (indoors in 2013)

Member of 2012 MPSF indoor championship team and five-time conference individual champion (2012 Pac-12 outdoor 100-meter hurdles, 2013 Pac-12 outdoor 100-meter hurdles, 2013 Pac-12 outdoor 400-meter hurdles, 2012 MPSF indoor 60-meter hurdles, 2013 MPSF indoor 200-meters)

School record holder in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles

World Championships gold medalist (2017 gold in 400-meter hurdles)

Grace Fattal Luczak • Women's Rowing • 2009-11

Powered Cardinal to its first NCAA championship in school history (2009) as a member of the NCAA champion Varsity Eight

Three-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) All-American (2009-11), earning second-team honors in each season

Two-time All-Pac-10 selection (2009-10) and two-time Pac-10 All-Academic honoree (2010-11)

Named to Pac-12 All-Century Team in 2016 as part of the conference's centennial celebration

Three-time world champion in W8+ (2013-14) and W4- (2015) and multiple World Cup medalist

Two-time Olympian (2016, 2020) with Team USA

Nicole Gibbs • Women's Tennis • 2011-13

Fueled Cardinal to NCAA championship (2013) while team reached the quarterfinals in each of her three seasons

ITA National Player of the Year (2012)

Three-time NCAA champion, claiming back-to-back singles crowns (2012-13) while also winning doubles (2012) to become only the third player in NCAA history to win both titles in the same season and joining Linda Gates as the only two Cardinal players to complete a career title sweep (team, singles, doubles)

Five-time All-American (2011-13) who compiled singles records of 111-15 (overall), 65-6 (duals) and 30-1 (combined NCAA team and individual)

Member of two conference championship teams (2011-12) and named Pac-12 Player of the Year (2012)

Two-time Honda Sport Award recipient for women's tennis (2012-13)

Played professionally and reached career-high No. 68 world singles ranking in 2016

Paul Goldstein • Men's Tennis • 1995-98

Member of four consecutive NCAA championship teams (1995-98), marking the first time in NCAA men's college tennis history the feat had been achieved

NCAA singles runner-up (1998), falling to teammate Bob Bryan in an all-Stanford final

Five-time All-American (1995-98) who compiled singles records of 116-27 (overall) and 77-11 (duals)

Guided Cardinal to three Pac-10 crowns (1995, 1997-98) and was named Pac-10 Player of the Year (1998) during a senior campaign in which he finished 33-2 overall

Two-time ITA Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sportsmanship and Leadership Award (1997-98), ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award (1997), ITA Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame inductee (2013)

10-year professional career included career-high world rankings of No. 58 (singles) in 2006 and No. 40 (doubles) in 2007 while also reaching U.S. Open doubles semifinals (2005)

Entering his 10th season as Taube Family Director of Men's Tennis, has led the Cardinal to a 147-66 record and eight NCAA appearances

Lauren Lappin • Softball • 2003-06

Led Cardinal to NCAA Women's College World Series semifinals (2004), back-to-back NCAA Super Regional appearances (2005-06) and NCAA Regional berth (2003)

All-Tournament selection at 2004 NCAA Women's College World Series, batting 5-for-7 with a home run combined over Stanford's two victories

Two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American (2004-05) and All-Region honoree (2006)

Directed Stanford to 2005 Pac-10 title, the only conference championship in school history

Two-time Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year (2005-06) and an All-Pac-10 selection during each of her four seasons (2003-06), qualifying for the first team three times (2004-06)

Ranks fourth in school history in career assists (511) and sixth in career runs scored (168)

Olympic medalist (2008 silver with Team USA)

Arthur Lee • Men's Basketball • 1996-99

Led Stanford to four NCAA appearances, including the 1998 NCAA Final Four

Scored 13 of Stanford's final 17 points over the final 2:05 against Rhode Island in the 1998 NCAA Regional Final, helping the Cardinal secure a trip to the NCAA Final Four

Associated Press (AP) Honorable Mention All-American (1999), highlighting a senior season in which he was also named All-Pac-10, National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District-14, U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) District-9, and USBWA All-West

Member of Pac-10 championship team (1999) and a two-time All-Pac-10 selection (1998-99)

Ranks third in school history in career free throw percentage (.867), led the Pac-10 in free throw percentage during his junior and senior seasons and produced a stretch of 46 straight made free throws during NCAA Tournament play

First Stanford basketball player to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated (college basketball issue, Nov. 23, 1998)

Andrew Luck • Football • 2008-11

Led Cardinal to a 31-8 overall record and three bowl games (2009 Sun Bowl, 2011 Orange Bowl, 2012 Fiesta Bowl), including a 40-12 rout of Virginia Tech in 2011 Orange Bowl in which he threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns

Two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up (2010-11), Maxwell Award winner (2011), Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Award winner (2011), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner (2011)

First-Team All-American (2011), earning recognition from American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Walter Camp Football Foundation, ESPN.com and Pro Football Weekly (PFW) while producing school records in touchdowns (37) and completion percentage (71.3)

Two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year (2010-11), one of five players in conference history to win the award twice

Established school career records in wins (31), touchdowns (82) and total offense (10,387 yards), along with conference records in passing efficiency rating (162.8) and completion percentage (67.0)

CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team (2011) and CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year (2011)

Selected in first round (No. 1 overall) of 2012 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, competing for six seasons (2012-18)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2018), four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection (2012-14, 2018), NFL passing touchdowns leader with 40 (2014)

Melissa Seidemann • Women's Water Polo • 2009-13

Member of two NCAA championship teams (2011-12), with the Cardinal also delivering two runner-up finishes (2010, 2013)

Peter J. Cutino Award recipient (2013) and Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Player of the Year (2013), highlighting a senior season in which she scored 75 goals, the fourth-best single-season mark in school history

Four-time All-American, one of 15 players in school history to earn recognition in all four seasons

MPSF Newcomer of the Year (2009), leading the Cardinal with 59 goals, while also being named a four-time All-MPSF honoree

ACWPC Academic All-American (2009) and two-time MPSF All-Academic honoree (2010, 2013)

Ranks tied for second in school history in career goals (239)

Three-time Olympic medalist (2012 gold, 2016 gold, 2020 gold with Team USA)

Tom Wilkens • Men's Swimming • 1995-98

Member of NCAA championship team (1998), in addition to two runner-up finishes (1995, 1997) as the Cardinal placed among the top-four each season

Five-time NCAA champion (400 individual medley in 1997, 200 breaststroke in 1998, 200 individual medley in 1998, 400 individual medley in 1998, 400 medley relay in 1998) and one of three swimmers in school history to win three NCAA titles in the same season

16-time All-American

Led the Cardinal to four Pac-10 team titles (1995-98) and was a 10-time Pac-10 champion (200 individual medley in 1995-97, 200 breaststroke in 1997-98, 400 individual medley in 1995-97, 400 individual medley relay in 1996-97)

Named to Pac-12 All-Century Team in 2016 as part of the conference's centennial celebration

World champion and American record holder in 400 individual medley (2002), 16-time United States national champion (1996-2003)

Olympic medalist (2000 bronze in 200 individual medley with Team USA)



