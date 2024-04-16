Brink Goes No. 2 Overall to LA

STANFORD, Calif. – Cameron Brink became the 31st Stanford player to hear her named called in the WNBA Draft when the Los Angeles Sparks selected her with the second overall pick on Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Brink is the program's 15th first-round selection and highest pick since Chiney Ogwumike went No. 1 overall to the Connecticut Sun in 2014.



A three-time All-American and two-time National Defensive Player of the Year, Brink was the only player in the country to average 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game this season and just the ninth major conference player to do that since 1999-2000. She finished with a PER of 45.75, the best mark for a major conference player since 2018-19.



Brink's 424 career blocks are the 14th most in NCAA history and her national-best 3.74 blocks per game average this season were the most by a major conference player since 2020-21. She was fifth nationally in rebounds per game, averaging a team-best 11.9, the third best in program history behind Chiney Ogwumike in both 2012-13 (12.9) and 2013-14 (12.1).



Her 127 blocks this season broke her own school record from last year (118) and are the third-most in Pac-12 history. When she arrived on campus, Jayne Appel held Stanford's career (273) and single-season (84) blocked shots records. Brink's 88 blocks as a freshman were her fewest at Stanford.



Using College Basketball Reference advanced metrics, she topped all DI players in defensive box plus/minus (9.9), total rebound percentage (24.6) and block percentage (13.8). Her defensive rating of 69.9 was second.



Brink's career totals of 1,892 points, 1,223 rebounds, 226 assists and 424 blocks make her the third player with 1,800 points, 1,200 rebounds, 200 assists and 400 blocks in the past 25 years along with Brittney Griner (Baylor) and Courtney Paris (Oklahoma). This year, she also became the first college player with 500 points, 300 rebounds and 100 blocks in back-to-back seasons since UConn's Breanna Stewart (2014-16).



Since the WNBA's inaugural season (1997), 33 former Stanford players have appeared in a regular-season game and seven players have won a combined eight WNBA championships.

