Stanford Wins Fourth National Title

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Stanford claimed the fourth national championship in program history on Monday in dominant fashion, sailing to an 18-1 record to top the field at the ICSA Women's Team Race National Championship.



"I'm so proud of the way our team sailed and conducted themselves on the water," said head sailing coach Chris Klevan. "I can't think of a group of people I'd rather work with. Big thank you to all of the Stanford sailing family who came out to support, and those watching from elsewhere. I love this team. We sailed like champions."



The Cardinal now owns one national title in each of the four spring championship disciplines (Women's Team 2024, Open Team 1997, Women's Fleet 2023, Open Fleet 2023).



The national championship marks Stanford's third title in the last two seasons after claiming both the Women's and Open Fleet championships last season.



The Cardinal was on fire from the jump, opening the regatta with a perfect 11-0 record to take a commanding advantage. Stanford clinched the regatta victory before the final round of racing after opening up an insurmountable lead.



In total, Stanford earned 18 race victories against only a single loss, five wins clear of second place Yale (13-6). Boston College rounded out the podium in third place (12-7).



Stanford's sole loss of the regatta came in the round of six to Boston College. At the time of the loss, the Cardinal had already clinched the win.



In the final round, consisting of just four teams, Stanford again went undefeated, taking down Yale, Boston College, and Dartmouth to cement the victory.



Stanford was led by Hannah Freeman, Vanessa Lahrkamp, and Michelle Lahrkamp as skippers in the regatta with Alice Schmid, Ellie Harned, and Gwendolyn Donahue serving as the crews.



The Cardinal will have two more national championship opportunities at the end of May, beginning with the ICSA Women's Fleet Race Championship starting on May 20.

