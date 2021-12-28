The View from this Horizon

FOR A FEW weeks this fall, the Stanford boathouse in Redwood City – home of the Cardinal rowing and sailing teams – had no Mary Kate Cooper.

Her lightweight rowing teammates prepared for a new season under a new coach, gathering at dawn to hoist the shells upon their shoulders, place them into the water, push off the dock, and float into the channel. The sun’s rays peaked over the eastern mountains and reflected gold in the San Francisco Bay as the nearby 101 freeway began to hum.

There were sleep-deprived vacant expressions, and occasional laughing and joking, but no Mary.

“She’s off doing something incredible,” teammate Kendall Titus said.

And then, one morning, she was back. A certain spirit and warmth returned to the boathouse, a feeling the team may not have realized was missing, but was obvious in Cooper’s presence.

Her smile drew them in. A senior with a self-designed major of aerospace engineering and computer science, Cooper was training for and flying on a parabolic flight to investigate accessibility in space – part of the first all-disabled crew to experience zero gravity.

As she described the feelings of weightlessness, Cooper sat and removed her left leg. Among her 11 specialized prosthetic legs, she chose a titanium one with a hinge on the foot suited for rowing, and prepared for her return to the water.

Cooper is a below-the-knee amputee, born with a condition called fibular hemimelia. Whether Cooper has a natural left leg or not hardly matters in the boat or in everyday life. It’s a non-subject in the boathouse because it just doesn’t matter to anyone. But it does matter in the path her life has taken.

On Oct. 17, Cooper was among 12 disabled scientists, veterans, students, and artists to board a Boeing 727 in Long Beach as part of Mission: AstroAccess, a joint program among private space enterprises.

Inside the “Vomit Comet,” the Zero Gravity Corporation’s G-Force One, Cooper shivered in the hollowed-out padded cabin as the aircraft made a 90-minute flight over the Pacific to FAA-approved airspace. Interior temperatures were low to reduce the feeling of nausea.

“The moment it sunk in is when they closed the cargo door on the plane,” Cooper said on a BBC podcast. “OK, this is it. I think you could feel the adrenaline. It wasn’t the adrenaline you feel before a drop on a rollercoaster – a scary adrenaline – it was more an excited adrenaline.”

The parabolic maneuver began with the airplane level before the craft turned its nose upward, climbing at a steep rate as Cooper felt a crush of pressure. As the plane crested on an ellipse arc, Cooper felt herself becoming lighter and then completely weightless as the plane reached its peak.

For 22 seconds, Cooper felt like she was in space, before the plane began to point downward and prepare itself for another upward arc -- 31 parabolas in all. In each weightless moment, Cooper had a specific task related to adaptability, with experiments printed on a band on her arm, like a quarterback looking to call a play.

“We had a couple of wheelchair users” Cooper said. “Seeing them stand up, take a step and maneuver … some of them had never done that and some hadn’t done it in years. That was really emotional to see. That alone made the entire flight for me.”

One of her main tasks was “station keeping,” knowing her whereabouts in a disorienting environment while maneuvering from point to point in a timely manner. She practiced putting on and taking off her prosthetic leg while weightless. And, for good measure, she performed a few cartwheels, gobbled up floating globules of water, and tried ‘hamster balling’ – running around the circumference of the circular cabin like a hamster in a ball.

“It’s so hard to know what zero gravity is until you experience it,” Cooper said.

The natural movement response in zero gravity is swimming, moving your arms as if doing the breaststroke. “Rule No. 1, don’t swim,” she said. “It does absolutely nothing.”

Another sensation: Incredible strength.

“It’s insane,” she said. “Coming back into the parabola, I used my pinkie to go from parallel to the ground to perpendicular. To go to a standing position, you need no power. I pushed off so hard so many times, I’d go straight to the ceiling.”

The sensation of weightlessness was not floating up, but rather not getting pulled down. It’s called a ‘release,’ a perfect word to describe the sensation of being unbound and free.

Total time in zero gravity was about 15 minutes.

“Someone on our team described it really well,” Cooper said. “As a child you used to pick dandelions and blow them, and all the white flakes would go off and you’d make a wish. It felt like that … like one of those flakes in the wind.”