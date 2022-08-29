What's New at Stanford Stadium for 2022

STANFORD, Calif. - As Cardinal fans return to Stanford Stadium for the 2022 season, they can expect several changes to improve the fan experience.

RETURN TO NORMAL ENTRY PROTOCOLS

Fans entering Stanford Stadium will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. Stanford's clear bag policy and use of metal detectors will continue to be in place to provide a safe gameday environment at Stanford Stadium. Stanford Athletics plans to pilot new screening equipment at select home games during the 2022 season. Visit GoStanford.com/AllClear for more details.

PARKING LOT OPENING TIMES

Stanford Athletics will standardize parking lot opening times for the 2022 season. All gameday parking lots will open five hours prior to kickoff with the exception of Lot 2, which opens at 6 AM for pass holders.

CASHLESS CONCESSIONS AND PARKING

To provide the safest and most convenient experience for fans, Stanford Stadium is going cashless in several new ways. Gameday parking transactions in general lots will be cashless, and all fixed concessions stands inside the stadium have transitioned to cashless purchasing (Apple Pay or credit or debit card only). Fans can simply approach an ordering tablet, tap the items to purchase and pay with a smartphone or credit or debit card. Fans may use cash to purchase prepaid concessions cards at a table on the concourse behind Section 101, while Cardinal Dollars can be purchased at sections 103, 113, 125 and 133. Additionally, 'Between Play' grab-and-go stations have been added at sections 108, 118, 127 and 211, while fans can now enjoy shrimp tacos at section 112.

NEW FAN-FEST LOCATION

Fan-Fest will return to the hammer throw area at Cobb Track and Angell Field, steps away from Stanford Stadium. Fan-Fest will offer Smoking Pig BBQ and food truck options. Fan-Fest will offer a variety of programming throughout the season like Coaches' Chalk Talk, live music, magicians, and many other children and family-friendly activities.

Wi-Fi UPGRADE

Stanford Athletics installed a new Wi-Fi system within Stanford Stadium prior to the 2021 season, allowing fans to enjoy a more connected gameday experience. The new Wi-Fi configuration, which more than doubles the access points at Stanford Stadium, will allow fans to access mobile ticketing, leverage the Stanford Athletics App, share their experiences on social media, and access real-time statistics and commentary.

Access to the network is available outside of the gates, throughout the bowl, within the concourses, and in the press box. Simply connect your mobile device to #GoStanford and you'll be all set!

MOBILE TICKETING ENHANCEMENTS

In an effort to provide a more convenient, sustainable, and secure gameday experience, Stanford Athletics transitioned to mobile tickets and parking passes as the primary ticket delivery method for all ticketed athletic events in fall 2021. Fans can immediately enjoy new functionality when managing their tickets in the Stanford Athletics mobile app or a mobile web browser for the 2022 fall sports season. Learn more about the new "Add/Save All to Wallet" feature, accessing phone contacts to transfer tickets, and more in the Mobile Ticketing Guide.

ADDITIONAL SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFITS

The Buck/Cardinal Club is excited to continue hosting its in-stadium hospitality space, located in the outer concourse at the north end of Stanford Stadium, for all football Priority Seat Members and Buck/Cardinal Club donors at the $1,000 giving level or above. Complimentary beverages, including beer and wine, and snacks will be provided.



STMs can share their love of Stanford football with friends and family by redeeming complimentary "Insider Invites" ticket vouchers, which are located in the "Exchange Tickets" section of their Athletics Ticketing Account. STMs can redeem their "Insider Invites" for any home game except USC. Buck/Cardinal Club Priority Seat Members can redeem their "Insider Invites" for any regular season home game (USC included).



Returning in 2022, Stanford Athletics is pleased to provide all football STMs with discounts on gameday concessions purchases inside Stanford Stadium. STMs will save 20% on their entire order, and Buck/Cardinal Club Priority Seat Members receive a 40% discount at all permanent concessions stands located on the concourses by entering their Stanford Athletics Ticketing Account Number as a discount code prior to checkout.



Additionally, the 2022 season marks the return of the Sky Deck Experience as a premium add-on for STMs. The Sky Deck Experience offers complimentary food and beverage (including beer and wine) and a stunning overhead view of the game and campus scenery! Click here and login to learn more.

GROUP EXPERIENCES

Unforgettable memories await at Stanford Stadium, so get ready to rally your squad for Cardinal football this fall! Whether looking to spend quality time with friends and family, host a birthday party, reward employees, or entertain clients, a day at Stanford Stadium makes for the perfect group outing. Groups of 15+ can unlock exclusive discounts to any game and participate in unique gameday experiences. Get your group onto the field for the pregame fan tunnel, a halftime performance or scrimmage, or postgame photo! Call (800)-STANFORD or email groupsales@stanford.edu to learn more.

IN-STADIUM FAN ENHANCEMENTS

Be on the lookout for light shows, trivia and selfie cams all on your phone through the Stanford Athletics App during games this year. Make sure you have the Stanford Athletics App downloaded to your device before all home games as all engagements will be through the app. Open the menu bar and select "Stanford Lights" and follow the prompts.